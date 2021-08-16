GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366,577 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,044,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,952,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,335. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28.

