GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 89.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,609 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

PG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,910. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $353.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,051 shares of company stock worth $68,123,205 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

