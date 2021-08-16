GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 278,311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,311 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $81.97. 16,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,066. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

