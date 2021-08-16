GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,941,921 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941,921 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. 110,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,516. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.