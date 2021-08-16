Guider Achieves Market Cap of $6,175.79 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $6,175.79 and $113.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

