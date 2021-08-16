Guider Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Guider has a market capitalization of $6,879.78 and $144.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.08 or 0.00930632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00110637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047056 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

