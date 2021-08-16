GWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,718 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 183,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83.

