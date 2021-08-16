GWM Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

WSO stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

