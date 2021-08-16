GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

