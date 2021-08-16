GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 534.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $607.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.96 and a 12 month high of $618.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

