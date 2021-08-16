GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,469 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 161.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE:DDD opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

