GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

