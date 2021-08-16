Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $177.23. 208,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

