Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 270,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 54,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.92. 166,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

