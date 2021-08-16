Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 129,455 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.12. 93,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

