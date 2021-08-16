Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 229,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.