Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 205,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

