Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

HALL stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $107,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

