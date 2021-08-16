Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,284. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

