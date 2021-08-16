Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.26 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and approximately $893,283.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.34 or 0.06942393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $687.92 or 0.01483020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00394922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00155133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00599718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00363630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00332312 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

