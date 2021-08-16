Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $177.73 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

