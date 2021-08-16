Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 681.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in LKQ by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

