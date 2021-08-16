Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after acquiring an additional 496,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,243,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of SPG opened at $133.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

