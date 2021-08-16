Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $56.79 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.08.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.