Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 185 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF opened at $138.94 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

