Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 60 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

NYSE DG opened at $236.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

