Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $921.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $922.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

