Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

