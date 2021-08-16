Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,663. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

