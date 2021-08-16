Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,799 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,523. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

