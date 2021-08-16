Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

HE stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

