HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $267.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.