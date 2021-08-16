Head to Head Contrast: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Coupang alerts:

69.4% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Wayfair 1 6 15 0 2.64

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $334.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Wayfair.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 4.90 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.30 $185.00 million $2.14 145.74

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 2.33% -30.14% 9.18%

Summary

Wayfair beats Coupang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.