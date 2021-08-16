Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $163.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.60 million and the highest is $170.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $629.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

