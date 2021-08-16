Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 253,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

