Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00387656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

