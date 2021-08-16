Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

