Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $114.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.36 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $480.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.33 million to $492.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $488.65 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

HCCI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 31,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $691.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

