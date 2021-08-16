Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 13,813 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 297,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

