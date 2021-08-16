Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $13.69 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

COP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.11. 254,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,709. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

