Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $19.61 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Equinix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $820.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,186. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $816.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,492 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.