Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $41.76 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.