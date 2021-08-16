HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 70,256 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,824,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.