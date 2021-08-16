HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 70,256 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.68.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
