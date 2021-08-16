HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $118.08. 278,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

