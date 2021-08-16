HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 113,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

