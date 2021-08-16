HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,804. The company has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

