Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $61,260,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

