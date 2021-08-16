Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 5.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 15,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,032,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,260,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

