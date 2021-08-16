Holger Bartel Sells 4,666 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

TZOO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.