Holloway Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

